Suspicious package prompts bomb squad response at House of Israel in Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The House of Israel was temporarily shut down Saturday morning after a suspicious package was discovered near the flagpole, prompting a bomb squad investigation, officials said.

Witnesses reported seeing a heavy police presence around the area in Balboa Park, with officers taping off many of the International Cottages around 9:15 a.m.

Stephanie Nisan, Vice President of the House if Israel, said she first noticed the package around 9 a.m. while waiting for a pastry delivery. The package stood out because of visible wires, which she immediately reported to park rangers.

“We have a heightened sense of awareness at the House if Israel," Nisan said. “This was very frightening .. This was 100% targeted."

Nisan said security footage from the House of Israel shows an individual placing the package, which led to a full investigation by the bomb squad. ABC 10News' reporter on the scene have confirmed that the package is not a bomb.

The bomb squad on-site used X-ray equipment to examine the suspicious package and found an additional item nearby, which they are also reviewing.

“This is a very scary time for us,” Nisan said. “Nobody wants violence or drama."

The incident affected multiple houses within Balboa Park’s International Cottages area.

