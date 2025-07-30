Suspicious package left near Camp Pendleton main gate, base locked down

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – A suspicious package left near the main gate to Camp Pendleton Wednesday morning prompted a base lockdown and the closure of nearby streets.

An Oceanside Police official said an unidentified man tried to enter the base’s main gate at around 3 a.m., but he was told he would not be allowed to enter.

After he was denied entry, the police official said the man became upset and then left the package near Harbor Drive and San Rafael.

At around 5:42 a.m., the California Highway Patrol said all gates to the base were closed “due to suspicious activity.”

ABC 10News learned the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office has taken over the investigation.

The following closures were in effect due to the law enforcement response:



All gates to Camp Pendleton shut down until further notice

Northbound I-5 off-ramp to Vandegrift Boulevard

Northbound I-5 off-ramp to Harbor Drive

Southbound I-5 off-ramp to Harbor Drive

Eastbound Harbor Drive at I-5

Motorists are being warned to expect heavy traffic and delays in the area.