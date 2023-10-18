Watch Now
Suspicious device discovery forces evacuations in Coronado neighborhood

Posted at 1:18 PM, Oct 18, 2023
CORONADO, Calif. (KGTV) – The discovery of a suspicious device in a Coronado neighborhood Wednesday prompted a law enforcement response and the evacuation of nearby residents.

Just after 11:30 a.m., Coronado Police issued a notice to the public to avoid the 300 block of H Avenue due to what was initially described as “police activity.”

A post on the Coronado Police Department Facebook page added, “Public safety personnel are responding to a suspicious device located in the 300 block of H Avenue. Neighbors in the immediate area are being evacuated. Please avoid the area.”

No additional details on the suspicious device were immediately released by police.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

