Suspicious device discovery at Encinitas transit center forces temporary closure

ENCINITAS, Calif. (CNS) - Authorities were investigating a suspicious device that was found Thursday at the transit center in Encinitas, which prompted a temporary closure of the station and suspended Coaster rail station service, the North County Transit District announced.

Deputies were dispatched around 8:45 a.m. Thursday to the rail station regarding the item's discovery; after the device was inspected, officials requested a bomb-arson unit and a bomb-sniffing K-9, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

Transit officials said that due to law enforcement activity, the Encinitas station will be temporarily closed. The commuter rail station is located at 25 East D St., which also serves Breeze bus routes.

"Northbound COASTER 625 will terminate at Solana Beach station. Passengers, please board BREEZE route 101. Bus BREEZE Bridge 2627 on route to Solana Station for C625 northbound," the NCTD posted on X.

A description of the device was not immediately available, but authorities were investigating.

