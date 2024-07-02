Suspicious device deemed safe, subject arrested in La Mesa incident

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — La Mesa Police swiftly handled a tense situation Tuesday on Kelton Avenue after responding to reports of an armed man.

The incident began around 6:48 a.m. when callers reported a male subject, later identified as Bryce Segaux, 36, waving a knife and walking in the street. Upon arrival, officers found Segaux near a white Toyota Yaris parked at the curb. He subsequently retrieved a handgun from a bag and placed it next to him on the curb.

Officers attempted to de-escalate the situation, but Segaux continued to pace and sit by the handgun. After approximately 20 minutes, Segaux reached toward the handgun, prompting an officer to deploy several beanbag rounds. Officers then moved in and took Segaux into custody.

During a search of Segaux's vehicle, officers discovered a suspicious device made up of several 5-gallon red tanks. The San Diego Sheriff’s Bomb Squad was called to the scene, and nearby residents were temporarily evacuated.

The Bomb Squad determined that the device was not explosive, and residents were allowed to return to their homes by approximately 10:00 a.m.

Segaux, who had an outstanding felony arrest warrant out of Los Angeles, was booked into San Diego County Jail. The handgun recovered at the scene was found to be a replica.

Kelton Avenue was closed between El Paso Street and Zeta Street for several hours.

