Suspicious death investigation in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) — A person was found deceased inside a San Marcos apartment yesterday, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Office (SDSO).

Deputies from the San Marcos Patrol Station responded to the call around 3:00 p.m. at 1000 Armorlite Dr. They did not immediately see any signs of trauma to the individual, according to SDSO.

The Sheriff's Homicide Unit is currently investigating due to the suspicious nature of the incident. Anyone with information about this is urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.