Suspicious death in El Cajon under investigation

Posted at 11:03 AM, Apr 12, 2023
EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) – A person was found dead under suspicious circumstances Wednesday morning, prompting an El Cajon Police investigation.

At around 7:30 a.m., police were dispatched to the 500 block of Fletcher Parkway, across the street from Parkway Plaza mall, after a body was discovered.

The cause of the person’s death was not immediately known, but police considered the death suspicious.

Due to the investigation, westbound lanes of Fletcher Parkway in the immediate area were shut down. Two of the four westbound lanes were reopened by 8:30 a.m.

Police did not release any further information on the person’s death.

