Suspects outstanding after shooting man on San Elijo trail

SAN MARCOS (KGTV) — A 26-year-old male was shot on a San Elijo trail early Saturday morning, San Diego Sheriffs confirmed to ABC 10News.

Authorities say the man was walking on Questhaven Road near San Elijo Road in San Marcos around 12 a.m. when multiple suspects approached him. The man told officers one suspect pulled out a gun and shot him in the leg.

The victim then walked to a nearby home and asked the residents to call for help.

SDSO and the San Marcos Fire Department responded to the home on Reflection Street where they transported the victim to a nearby hospital. He is expected to make a full recovery.

The suspects remain outstanding, and the incident is under investigation.