Suspected migrant smuggling boat comes ashore in La Jolla

LA JOLLA, Calif. (KGTV) – Customs and Border Protection officials launched an investigation after a boat containing several migrants came ashore in La Jolla Tuesday.

CBP officials said agents were dispatched to an area near Windansea Beach at around 3:15 p.m. after reports of a boat making landfall.

Witnesses and lifeguards told ABC 10News the boat ended up near the foot of Palomar Avenue, just south of the beach. The boat was described as 25 feet long with an outboard motor.

Responding CBP agents discovered the boat abandoned with life vests and other debris in the water. They believe the vessel was possibly involved in human smuggling.

After the boat got to shore, witnesses said they saw at least five people jump out of the boat, with one of the occupants picked up by a waiting car. It is unclear where the other boat occupants fled.