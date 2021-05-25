Suspected hit-and-run driver hurt after crashing into semi truck in Escondido

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (CNS) - A suspected hit-and-run driver was in critical condition Tuesday morning after he crashed into a big rig parked on an Escondido street, police said.

The crash happened about 8:20 p.m. Monday on Felicita Road near Montview Drive, just north of Interstate 15, said Escondido police Sgt. T. Jimenez.

Investigators determined a 26-year-old man struck at least one vehicle while traveling southbound on Felicita Road, then crashed into a big rig tow truck parked near Montview Drive, Jimenez said.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was partially ejected through the windshield of his vehicle, the sergeant said. His vehicle also caught fire, but officers were able to pull him from the wreckage before he was caught in the blaze.

Paramedics took the man to Palomar Medical Center, where he was in critical condition early Tuesday morning, Jimenez said.

It was not immediately clear if intoxication was a factor in the crash.