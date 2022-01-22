Watch
Suspected drunken motorist in San Diego seriously injured in traffic crash

KGTV
Posted at 8:09 AM, Jan 22, 2022
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A suspected drunken motorist and his passenger were injured Saturday morning when their SUV crashed into a light pole in the Pacific Beach community of San Diego, authorities said.

The motorist, a 33-year-old man, suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. His passenger, a 25-year-old man, suffered minor injuries. Paramedics rushed both to a local hospital, said Officer David O'Brien of the San Diego Police Department.

The tan Ford Explorer was southbound in the 4300 block of Mission Bay Drive when it struck the light pole a little after 1:50 a.m., O'Brien said.

Alcohol was believed to be a factor in the crash, he said.

San Diego police urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at 888-580-8477.

