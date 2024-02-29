Suspected College Area peeping Tom turns himself in to San Diego Police

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man who allegedly peeped through a bathroom window at a home in the College area two months ago and watched women as they showered turned himself in to police this week.

Antonio Mack, 57, surrendered at the San Diego Police Department Eastern Division station in Serra Mesa on Tuesday, according to SDPD public affairs.

Mack is suspected of spying on women at a residence in the 5700 block of Dorothy Drive in late December. A security camera allegedly captured images of him on the day of the purported crimes. He also is a suspect in a similar incident that occurred in the same neighborhood earlier that week, according to police.

The suspect is expected to face charges of prowling, peeping and petty theft. Police did not disclose the reason for seeking the latter criminal count.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.