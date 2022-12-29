Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Suspected burglar on USD campus arrested

San Diego police sdpd cruiser
KGTV
San Diego police cruiser
San Diego police sdpd cruiser
Posted at 10:05 AM, Dec 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-29 13:05:50-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man suspected of vandalizing and burglarizing cars on the University of San Diego campus was arrested Thursday.

The San Diego Police Department was called just before 5:40 a.m. Thursday by USD's Department of Public Safety, which claimed it had reported several cases of vandalism and stolen property over the last two weeks.

Local law enforcement was called after the suspect was seen driving into a parking garage in a gray Chevrolet Volt, later determined to be stolen, according to the SDPD.

Officers located the man inside the vehicle on a roof of a parking garage, according to the department.

Police say asked the suspect to exit the vehicle, but he allegedly denied their requests, which prompted SDPD's SWAT team to be deployed. Using non-lethal force and a K-9 unit, the suspect eventually exited the vehicle and was arrested without injury.

An investigation was underway.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Donate Today

Donate Today!