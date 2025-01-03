Suspected arsonist in Incahoots saloon fire arrested

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A suspect in the arson fire of an abandoned dance hall and saloon on Dec. 25 is in custody, the San Diego Police Department said.

Joel Humphrey, 47, was arrested Dec. 31 on suspicion of arson in the fire at InCahoots at 5300 Mission Center Road, according to an SDPD statement. The property has been abandoned for many years and was also set on fire Oct. 26, 2024.



Both fires are considered suspicious and are under investigation by the San Diego Metro Arson Strike Team, the police statement said.

Humphrey is not suspected to be connected to the October fire, police said.

Anyone with information about the fires was asked to call the SDPD arson strike team at 619-236-6815 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.