Suspect who was fatally shot by police in Bonita ID'd

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) — Authorities Thursday publicly identified a man who was fatally shot by police last weekend when he allegedly pointed a gun at officers outside a home near Sweetwater Summit Regional Park.

Three Chula Vista Police Department officers opened fire on Carlos Enriquez, 56, in the 1400 block of Country Vistas Lane in Bonita early Saturday. Paramedics took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The events that led to the law enforcement gunfire began shortly after 5:30 a.m. that day, when a domestic disturbance was reported in the neighborhood west of San Miguel Ranch, according to the San Diego Police Department, which investigates shootings on the part of CVPD personnel under terms of a countywide agreement designed to prevent conflicts of interest.

When patrol officers arrived, family members who had exited the home told them Enriquez was inside and had access to guns, SDPD Lt. Jonathan Dungan said. The personnel responded by calling in backup, including personnel with an armored vehicle and a surveillance drone.

"While (officers) were in front of the house, the (suspect) exited the residence with his hands in his pockets," Dungan said. "They began communicating with (him), directing him to put his hands into the air. As the man removed his hands from his pockets, he dropped a firearm on the steps leading up to the residence."

Police ordered Enriquez to walk away from the handgun, but he instead sat down and allegedly retrieved the weapon, placing it in his lap. Officers then shot the suspect with a beanbag shotgun, causing him to fall backward and drop his gun again.

"The officers continued to give (Enriquez) commands," the lieutenant said. "He ultimately picked the gun up and pointed it in the direction of the officers as he began to sit up from the ground."

At that point, CVPD Agent Thomas Luhta and Officers Roman Buyson and Alfonso Perdomo opened fire on Enriquez with their service rifles, mortally wounding him.

Officers found a second handgun in the downed suspect's waistband, Dungan said.

Luhta, Buyson and Perdomo have been with the Chula Vista Police Department for 11, 5 and 7 years, respectively.

