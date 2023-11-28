Suspect wanted in deadly hit-and-run crash in North Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run crash in North Park, San Diego County Crime Stoppers along with the San Diego Police Department said in a news release Tuesday.

The crash occurred on the evening of Nov. 21 at Polk Avenue and Utah Street. A 42-year-old man was walking when he was hit by an unknown vehicle, according to authorities.

The collision seriously injured Stephen Debow, who was pronounced dead at Scripps Mercy Hospital on Nov. 27, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Authorities describe the car as a 2017-2022 Hyundai Ioniq that could have damage to the driver's side front headlight. The car may also have dents and a cracked windshield on the same side. The car, of unknown color, is also missing a trim piece between the driver’s “A” pillar and the driver’s side mirror as shown in the photo above, the release said.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect and/or the suspect’s vehicle is encouraged to call the SDPD’s Traffic Division at (858) 573-5002 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.