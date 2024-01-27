Suspect outstanding after shooting man at AutoZone

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A 39- year old man was hospitalized Friday after he was shot in the Colinas Del Sol neighborhood of San Diego.

San Diego Police Department officers responded to a shots fired call at 8:37 p.m to 5006 El Cajon Boulevard where they found the victim with a gunshot wound to his left thigh in an AutoZone auto parts parking lot, said Officer Robert Heims.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Heims said he did not offer any details regarding the shooting and there is no suspect information.

Detectives from the department's Mid-City Division are investigating the shooting and anyone with information related to it was asked to call 619-516-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.