Suspect jailed in fatal Lincoln Park shooting

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A suspected gang member who allegedly shot a teenage Tijuana resident to death last weekend during a confrontation in the Lincoln Park district of San Diego was behind bars Wednesday and facing a murder charge.

Edwin Bejarano Aguayo, 21, was arrested late Tuesday night during a traffic stop on Interstate 5 near Del Mar Heights Road in connection with the slaying of David Solis, 19, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Patrol officers responded to a report of gunfire shortly after 9:30 a.m. Sunday found Solis in the roadway in the 300 block of Willie James Jones Avenue, suffering from at least one gunshot to the torso, SDPD Lt. Lou Maggi said. Paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Preliminary evidence suggests that Aguayo and a cohort were spray- painting gang graffiti on a wall in the neighborhood south of Market Street and east of Interstate 805 when Solis approached, Maggi said. A dispute erupted, during which the fatal shooting occurred, according to police.

The unidentified man who allegedly was with Aguayo at the time of the deadly gunfire remains at large, the lieutenant said.

Aguayo was booked into San Diego Central Jail, where he was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Friday afternoon.

