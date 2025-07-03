Suspect jailed in fatal 2022 shooting in Shelltown area

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A suspect was behind bars Wednesday in connection with a shooting that fatally wounded a 40-year-old man nearly three years ago in a Shelltown-area neighborhood.

Marcanthony Alexander Valencia, 37, was arrested Monday at his Grantville workplace for allegedly gunning down Mario Galvez of San Diego on Sept. 5, 2022, according to police.

Shortly before 6 p.m. that day, patrol officers responding to reports of gunfire found Galvez suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body outside his car in the 1600 block of Una Avenue, just east of Interstate 5 and north of Division Street.



PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police identify man killed in Southcrest shooting

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have disclosed no suspected motive for the shooting. Detectives identified Valencia as Galvez's alleged killer via "the use of technology and tenacity," said SDPD Lt. Lou Maggi, who did not elaborate.

Valencia was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of murder, owning an unserialized gun and illegal possession of an assault weapon.

