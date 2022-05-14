Suspect in Verizon store robbery on the loose

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man accused of robbing a Verizon store in the Pacific Beach neighborhood of San Diego is still at large, police said Saturday.

San Diego Police officers were called at 7:57 p.m. Friday to the 1680 block of Garnet Avenue where they learned a suspect walked into the Verizon store, approached an employee and repeatedly pointed at his waist. The employee thought the suspect had a weapon, said Officer Robert Heims.

The suspect told the employee to lock the door and then stole several cell phones from the safe in the back of the store and put them in a duffle bag, Heims said

The suspect left the store in an unknown direction.

He was described as 6 feet tall, weighing 200 pounds with a slim build. He was wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, black shoes and a black ski mask with only the eyes showing, police said.

Detectives from the department's Robbery Unit are investigating the robbery and anyone with information related to it was asked to call 619-531- 2000 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.