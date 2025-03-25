Suspect in shooting that killed boy in National City faces gun charges

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - An 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting a 12-year-old boy in National City appeared in court Monday on gun-related charges, but he was not immediately charged with the boy's killing.

Carlos Maldonado was arrested on suspicion of committing the Nov. 15, 2024, shooting at a vacant National City house on N Avenue, where police said a party attended by more than 100 people was being held. Elijah Smith, a Lemon Grove Academy student, was killed, while four other teens between the ages of 14 and 18 were wounded by the gunfire.

Maldonado was initially held without bail in connection with the boy's death, but bail was set Monday afternoon at $50,000 after prosecutors filed charges related to gun possession, with gang-related allegations.

A prosecutor said Monday the homicide remains under investigation and noted that numerous members of Elijah's family were in attendance in court at Maldonado's arraignment.

According to Deputy District Attorney Kerry Conway, Maldonado was found in possession of a loaded, unserialized firearm and was brandishing the gun on social media in what she described as a gang-related challenge to rivals.

Maldonado pleaded not guilty to the gun-related charges on Monday. He faces up to seven years in state prison if convicted, Conway said.

Deputy Public Defender Danaly Barajas, who asked for her client to be released from custody on supervision, said Maldonado is a high school senior with no criminal record as either an adult or juvenile.

Should he make bail, he will have to wear a GPS monitor and was ordered to stay away from gang members.

