Suspect in San Bernardino-area killing arrested in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - A woman suspected in a fatal weekend shooting in San Bernardino County was captured Tuesday in Chula Vista.

The events that led to the arrest of 40-year-old Daniella Hess Prieto began about 4:45 a.m., when an officer patrolling near the Sweetwater River got an alert from an automated license-plate reader in his cruiser regarding an unoccupied vehicle parked at a motel in the 700 block of E Street, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

The device notified the officer that the vehicle was linked to Hess Prieto, who is suspected of gunning down a 56-year-old man in the high-desert community of Wonder Valley, CVPD Sgt. Anthony Molina said.

The name of the victim, whose body was found in a roadway just east of Twentynine Palms Airport on Sunday morning, has been withheld pending family notification.

Because the suspect was believed to possibly be armed, officers surrounded the motel and called in a SWAT team.

About 9 a.m., the special weapons and tactics personnel made entry and took Hess Prieto into custody without incident. She was transported back to San Bernardino County, where she was booked on suspicion of murder.