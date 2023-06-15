Suspect in Oak Park attempted murder case sought

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The public is being asked to be on the lookout for a suspect wanted in an attempted murder case in San Diego’s Oak Park neighborhood.

San Diego Police said 45-year-old Darrick Anthony Coleman was identified by investigators as the suspect in a shooting that happened May 23 outside of a liquor store.

According to police, the victim in the incident went to Tradewinds Liquor -- located at 3111 54th Street -- just after 10 a.m. to take pictures of the business for a college photography project when he was approached by Coleman.

Police said Coleman “pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded the camera,” but the victim got into a vehicle and drove away.

At that point, police said Coleman fired one shot at the victim, striking the victim’s vehicle.

Coleman is wanted for attempted homicide, attempted robbery, and felon in possession of a firearm. Police added, “Coleman is believed to be associated to a local street gang and should be considered armed and dangerous.”

Coleman is described by police as Black, 5 feet 7 inches tall, and weighing 218 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and wears prescription glasses.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black sweater with “WESTSIDE” and rappers’ faces on it, and bright-colored tennis shoes.

The suspect has prior convictions for vehicle theft, felony domestic violence and possession of a firearm as a felon, according to police.

Anyone with information on the case or the suspect is urged to call SDPD’s Southeastern Division at 619-527-3500 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.