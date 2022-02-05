Suspect in attempted store robbery at large

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police are searching Saturday for a man who attempted to rob a Rite Aid Store in the Carmel Mountain neighborhood of San Diego.

Officers from the San Diego Police Department responded at approximately 9:40 p.m. Friday to 11845 Carmel Mountain Road where an employee told them a man entered the store, walked to the counter and demanded money, said San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims.

The suspect became upset when the employee was unable to open the register and walked out of the store.

He was last seen northeast through the parking lot, Heims said.

The suspect was described as a black male wearing a black hoodie, black pants, white gloves and a white mask.

Anyone with information related to this attempted robbery is asked to call 858 552-1700 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.