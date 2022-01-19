Suspect dressed in camouflage wanted in Chase bank robbery in Kearny Mesa

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man who claimed to have a concealed gun robbed a Kearny Mesa bank Tuesday.

The thief confronted a teller at the Chase branch office in the 5300 block of Ruffin Road and demanded cash about 3 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

Though the robber claimed to have a firearm, none was seen, SDPD Sgt. Kevin Gibson said.

After the clerk handed him an undetermined amount of money, the thief left the bank and fled the area on foot. He was described as a roughly 5-foot-9- inch, 150-pound man in dark camouflage-pattern pants, a hooded sweatshirt and a black face mask, Gibson said.