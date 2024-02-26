Suspect arrested in shooting on Rincon Indian Reservation in Valley Center

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. (KGTV) – A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and other felony charges in connection with the shooting of a 46-year-old man on the Rincon Indian Reservation.

San Diego County sheriff’s officials announced 31-year-old Kyle Del Gregory was taken into custody following the Feb. 23 shooting that injured a man in the 7500 block of Mendoza Road.

The unidentified victim, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body, was located by responding deputies. The man was rushed to an area hospital by air ambulance.

Gregory was detained after the gunfire and sheriff’s deputies recovered a rifle at the scene.

Gregory was eventually arrested and booked into Vista Detention Facility without bail. Sheriff’s officials said he “will face multiple felony charges to include attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.”

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the sheriff’s Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or 858-565-5200.

Those with anonymous tips can call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.