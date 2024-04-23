Suspect arrested in San Diego County in connection with shooting of deputy in West Covina

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A suspect with a "very violent criminal history" was in custody Tuesday for allegedly shooting a Los Angeles County sheriff's motorcycle deputy in the back at a West Covina intersection -- with a bulletproof vest saving the lawman's life.

Raymundo Duran, 47, was arrested in San Diego County after being pulled over by California Highway Patrol officers on suspicion of DUI and weapons possession, then was subsequently identified by Los Angeles County sheriff's detectives as the suspect in the Monday afternoon shooting of Deputy Samuel Aispuro, Sheriff Robert Luna said.

Aispuro, 43, was shot around 2:45 p.m. Monday while he was on his sheriff's department motorcycle in full uniform, stopped at the intersection of southbound Barranca Street at East Garvey Avenue, Luna said. The bullet struck Aispuro in the back, but it did not penetrate his bulletproof vest, Luna said.

"Homicide detectives worked throughout the night to process the scene, collect evidence, and canvass the area for surveillance video and potential witnesses," Luna said at a Tuesday afternoon news conference in downtown Los Angeles.

"During the course of their investigation, homicide detectives learned that officers from the California Highway Patrol, Border Division, arrested Raymundo Duran ... on suspicion of drunk driving and a weapons possession charge," Luna said.

"He was booked into the San Diego County sheriff's jail," Luna said. "Raymundo Duran was detained by the officers of the CHP San Onofre inspection facility in San Diego County. During their investigation, the California Highway Patrol officers retrieved a firearm from Raymundo Duran's vehicle."

Luna said Duran was found parked at an undisclosed location in a 2008 silver four-door Toyota Camry.

Luna said Los Angeles County sheriff's homicide detectives went to the San Diego County sheriff's jail and interviewed Duran.

"Based on statements obtained from Raymundo Duran, surveillance footage retrieved from the shooting scene in the city of West Covina, witness statements obtained by homicide detectives and the firearm recovered by the California Highway Patrol officers, our detectives strongly believe Raymundo Duran is the suspect involved in the shooting of our deputy in the city of West Covina," Luna said. "There is no evidence at this time that suggests that there are additional suspects outstanding or that may have been engaged in the shooting of our deputy."

Luna said Duran has a "very extensive criminal history, a very violent criminal history." He added that "this man was armed with a firearm -- he had no business being armed with a firearm given his criminal history."

Luna declined to discuss specifics of the suspect's background, saying only that "a lot of the acts were violent."

He also said the injured deputy is "recovering at home."

"It does remind us for the community out there how dangerous the job is in law enforcement," Luna said. "I think we take it for granted, these men and women put on a uniform, a badge, 24-7, seven days a week and they go out there. There's gunfire, they run to it, they don't run away from it, and under these circumstances I'm so proud to be part of this profession."

Following the shooting on Monday, the sheriff's department had reported that Aispuro was awake and talking when he was loaded into an ambulance by paramedics following the shooting and taken to Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.

Witnesses initially reported that a white van may have been the source of the shots, and deputies quickly tracked it to a home in the 600 block of Mangate Avenue in nearby La Puente. Deputies swarmed the cul de sac and took several people into custody, but Luna said Monday evening those people were in the process of being released, because they "may not be involved" in the shooting.

Luna said at the time there was no description available of the assailant, but investigators were searching for a white sedan with tinted windows that was last seen heading west from Barranca on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway. Sheriff's officials said Aispuro himself provided the description of that possible suspect vehicle.

According to Luna, Aispuro is a nearly 20-year veteran of the sheriff's department. He is married with two children, aged 4 and 2.

The sheriff urged anyone with information about the shooting to come forward, calling the suspect "the worst of the worst" for attacking a law enforcement officer in full uniform at an intersection in broad daylight.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn said the injured deputy is assigned to the Century Sheriff's Station in Lynwood and was in West Covina for training.

"Thankfully, the bullet struck his bulletproof vest, and he is going to be OK," Hahn said in a statement.

"This could have been so much worse, and it is a reminder to all of us that our deputies put their lives on the line every day to protect our communities. I stand ready to support the sheriff as he and his deputies work to bring the person responsible to justice."

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.