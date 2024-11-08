Suspect arrested for Encinitas kidnapping and sexual assault

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A man was arrested Thursday for kidnapping and various sexual assault charges, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. Deputies say members of the San Diego Fugitive Task Force made the arrest on the 6300 block of University Ave.

Officers from the North Coastal Sheriff's Station began an investigation after a report was made on 600 3rd St. in Encinitas on Wednesday.

The investigation found that the suspect, David Canfield, approached a 17-year-old girl walking near the area. He demanded her to walk to a nearby parking lot before forcing her into a vehicle, where he sexually assaulted her.

Canfield fled the scene after the incident. Detectives were able to promptly identify the suspect using Automated License Plate Reader technology, the press release states.

The investigation is still continuing.

Anyone with information on this incident is advised to call the Sheriff's Sexual Assault Unit at (858) 285-6222 or after hours on the non-emergency line at (858) 868-3200.