Suspect arrested for alleged attempted murder of Oceanside officer

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a peace officer and resisting arrest during a scuffle near the Oceanside pier, police said Sunday.

The incident happened about 10:50 p.m. Friday when police responded to a call about a suspicious man in an underpass near Pier View Way, according to Oceanside police Sgt. Josh Young.

Christopher Owen Reek refused to identify himself or cooperate with police and tried to force his way past the two officers, taking all three to the ground.

While the Reek was on his back on the ground, he allegedly wrapped his hands around the neck of one of the officers, preventing him from breathing momentarily, the sergeant said.

Backup officers arrived, detained Reek and put him in restraints, he said. He was taken to a hospital, where he allegedly punched officers who tried to restrain him.

Four officers suffered scrapes and bruises during the incident, he said.

Reek was booked Saturday into the Vista Detention Facility and jail records indicate he was being held on suspicion of attempted murder of a peace officer and suspicion of resisting arrest, both felonies. He was scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday.