Suspect arrested after wrong-way crash on SR-78 in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS (CNS) - A vehicle that had been pursued by deputies crashed in San Marcos after entering state Route 78 via on off-ramp and driving the wrong way on the freeway, authorities said Sunday.

Deputies responded to reports of a fight around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of East Orange Street and The Circle in Vista, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

"When deputies arrived on scene, they saw a Honda Accord speeding out of the area. Deputies tried to pull over the driver for a traffic stop by activating their emergency lights. The driver refused and led deputies on a pursuit," the department reported.

The driver reportedly blew through several stop lights during the pursuit and entered state Route 78 going the wrong way. Deputies immediately stopped the pursuit for safety reasons and informed the California Highway Patrol about the car going westbound in the eastbound lanes of the freeway, according to the department.

Shortly afterward, a traffic collision was reported on SR-78 near Rancho Santa Fe in San Marcos. Witnesses said the driver crawled out of the car and jumped into a ditch near Smilax Road.

Deputies with the sheriff's Vista and San Marcos stations arrived on scene and confirmed that the car involved in the crash was the same one that allegedly failed to stop in Vista.

The driver was taken into custody and to a hospital for a leg injury. His identity was not immediately available.

No other cars were involved in the crash, sheriff's officials said.