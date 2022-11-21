Susan G. Komen walk collects $5.3M over 3 days to beat breast cancer

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Three days and 60 miles later, San Diego's Susan G. Komen Walk collected $5.3 million to combat breast cancer.

About 2,000 participants decked out in pink completed the walk. They started in Del Mar on Friday and made their way to Embarcadero to raise awareness about breast cancer.

Many of the people walking had a personal connection. Julie Brock, a crew member, has walked all around the country in honor of her best friend.

"She lives with me still, and I walk and I crew and I fundraise so that nobody else can lose a best friend to breast cancer," she said.

The walk wrapped up early Sunday afternoon with a celebration at Waterfront Park.