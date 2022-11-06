Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk raises awareness about breast cancer

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Loud and proud decked out in pink was a group hoping to make a difference.

Thousands packed Balboa Park for the Susan G Komen More Than Pink Walk and among the crowd were survivors and loved ones hoping to raise breast cancer awareness.

“I was diagnosed in ’05," said Nancy Rosete, survivor.

Nancy Rosete is 17 years breast cancer free.

She said positivity got her through her fight.

"I have 6 of them— 6 grandchildren and I looked forward to playing with them. It just gave me strength,” said Rosete.

At her side was one of the grandchildren she fought to spend time with.

Malia Ponce said her grandma’s story has made a really big impact on her life.

"Just seeing her strive. She does so much stuff. Seeing how much stronger she’s gotten— even back then I was so little I didn’t really understand what was going on," Ponce said. "So seeing her and seeing that she lost hair I always wondered what was going on and as I got older she told me her story."

The two have been participating in the walk for years.

"It’s always fun. I love seeing all the different people dress up,” said Ponce

With every step, there was more hope for a cure. More than half a million dollars was raised right here in the San Diego community.

"Each year I put together a top team. We raise the most money as a team and I’m here really because this is solidarity,” said Merrilee Neal.

The money she and her team raised will go towards research and even helping others work to beat breast cancer.

She tells people to get checked.

"Sometimes diseases and illnesses are obvious but sometimes breast cancer is not obvious. So, I had no symptoms and so every year I’ve been getting a mammogram and from one year to the next there were changes that I didn’t even know about,” said Neal.

The walk was lots of fun and it’s not too late to donate to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.