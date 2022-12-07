Service members honored aboard the USS Midway on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In a traditional ceremony on board the USS Midway, survivors of the Pearl Harbor attack and the lives that were lost were honored, complete with a wreath laying and ceremonial missing man flyover.

The crowd of attendees were made up of Veterans, active duty Military, their families, and citizens like Marty Blanco who wanted to do something special on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

Though she doesn’t have family members who served in the military, she wanted to show her appreciation.

“I feel thankful for them, very thankful,” said Blanco. “Especially when they did the flight over head. It reminded me of what those people were thinking and doing. How they were running around and trying to help each other and save lives. It’s something so amazing.”

The guest speaker for the ceremony was veteran Karl Zingheim who is also the USS Midway historian.

ABC 10News spent time with him before the event, as he talked about how each passing year the number of participants gets larger, but the number of Pearl Harbor Veterans who are present gets smaller.

“ We're at that point now where we're in a transition to where sadly there aren't there aren't many veterans that are around any longer time has taken on its toll," said Zingheim.