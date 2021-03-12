Survey says Californians spend almost $1K a year on hangover food

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A fun night out with friends can quickly turn into a morning headache, and people usually turn to food for remedy. A recent survey says the average Californian spends almost $1,000 a year on hangover food.

According to Solutions-Recovery.com, the average California drinker spends $958 per year on hangover comfort food, compared to a national average of $947, which works out to $80 per month.

Whether it’s a large breakfast or greasy fast food, spending a few bucks in order for reprieve from a massive headache will always feel like money well spent.

The survey also found that 43% of drinkers say they consume more calories when hungover, and almost 1 in 5 say they often eat when they’re drunk - but can’t remember what they consumed when they wake up the next morning.

The survey also polled individuals who regularly eat healthily, and almost half confessed to resorting to unhealthy foods to treat a hangover.

"The only surefire way to cure or prevent a hangover is to not drink in the first place" says a Solutions-Recovery.com spokesperson.

Alaska scored highest in the survey, with the average Alaskan spending more than $3,024 a year on hangover comfort food. New Hampshire scored the lowest, with the average person spending $528 per year.

