Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Survey says Californians spend almost $1K a year on hangover food

items.[0].image.alt
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sean Gallup
<p>Revelers celebrate with beer in the Armbrustschuetzenzelt tent on the opening day of the 2018 Oktoberfest beer festival on September 22, 2018 in Munich, Germany. </p>
Climate change's next victim? Beer, study says
Posted at 5:13 PM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 20:17:59-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A fun night out with friends can quickly turn into a morning headache, and people usually turn to food for remedy. A recent survey says the average Californian spends almost $1,000 a year on hangover food.

According to Solutions-Recovery.com, the average California drinker spends $958 per year on hangover comfort food, compared to a national average of $947, which works out to $80 per month.

Whether it’s a large breakfast or greasy fast food, spending a few bucks in order for reprieve from a massive headache will always feel like money well spent.

The survey also found that 43% of drinkers say they consume more calories when hungover, and almost 1 in 5 say they often eat when they’re drunk - but can’t remember what they consumed when they wake up the next morning.

The survey also polled individuals who regularly eat healthily, and almost half confessed to resorting to unhealthy foods to treat a hangover.

"The only surefire way to cure or prevent a hangover is to not drink in the first place" says a Solutions-Recovery.com spokesperson.

Take a look at the national results HERE.

Alaska scored highest in the survey, with the average Alaskan spending more than $3,024 a year on hangover comfort food. New Hampshire scored the lowest, with the average person spending $528 per year.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP

JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP