Surfers hit the beach for '100 Wave Challenge' benefitting fatherless teenage boys

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Dozens of surfers are hitting the waves from Oceanside to Imperial Beach to support young men around San Diego County.

It’s called the “100 Wave Challenge.” This popular surf-a-thon is the primary funding source for Boys to Men Mentoring (BTM), a San Diego-based non-profit organization that helps pave a positive path for fatherless teenage boys.

The goal -- each surfer must catch 100 waves in one day and raise at least $1,000.

They can participate solo or with a team during a window between September 18 and November 21.

This year’s surf-a-thon goal is $500,000.

The funds from the event provide mentors and resources to young me to help them break the cycle of violence, gangs, drugs, and even prison in their families.

Surf Legends Shaun Tomson and Damien Hobgood will return as "100 Wave Challenge" frontline ambassadors this year.

Surfers can document their 100 Wave Challenge experience and share photos and videos on social media, using the hashtags #100wavechallenge and #surfyourheartout.

For more information or to register for the event click HERE.



