'Support your Local Firefighter' at Motors for Minds fundraiser underway in Lakeside

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Motors for Minds is underway at El Monte Park in Lakeside.

The goal of the car show is to end the stigma associated with firefighters talking about their mental health and raise $20,000 for San Diego County Firefighters to connect with resources.

The event was created by Justin Loftis, a San Diego Fire engineer, who knew something had to be done to address mental health.

"Motors for Minds was started because we had increasingly unfortunate events where some people were taking their lives in the fire service. What we want to do is make sure that people can talk about those things without feeling hindered, and so we thought that something like this, a big community event, would be a great thing to do," said Loftis.

All the money raised at Motors for Minds will go to Firefighter Aid, which helps local first responders connect with health resources like cancer and education and mental health services.

The car show will end at 2:30 on Saturday, but you can still donate online.