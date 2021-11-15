Supply chain issues, shipping delays lead some to early holiday shopping

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Black Friday is a little under two weeks away but a supply chain crisis and high inflation are leading some people to start their holiday shopping earlier than usual the year.

San Diego resident Phyllis Montello says she set up her Christmas tree Friday night with half of her presents already underneath.

“Not only are some of my presents purchased but wrapped," said Phyllis Montello.

“Knowing that there’s going to be craziness, I started early because I wanted to make sure I had presents under the Christmas tree."

Montello believes the current issue with product shortages is due to supply-chain disruptions.

Craig Barkacs, a Business Law Professor at the University of San Diego says economists believe is the biggest factor for rising prices.

"Once that resolves, the expectation is we'll have more stability in the market and hopefully less inflationary pressure," said Barkacs.

Montello also says she is worried about possible shipping delays.

“Like when you’re ordering from Amazon, it’s taking longer to receive the orders."

All three of the nation's largest carriers have released their Christmas shipping deadlines for 2021.

December 23 is the last shipping day for UPS next day air and USPS Priority Mail Express services. FedEx is December 24 with same-day shipping.

But the last-minute deadlines are something Montello says she is not willing to risk.

“I have five grandchildren and it’s super important that those presents are under the tree and wrapped."

Montello says she plans to buy any technology gifts on Black Friday. Some major retailers like Target and Amazon have already pushed out some early Black Friday deals.