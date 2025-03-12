Supervisors OK road, safety upgrades in Valley Center

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The San Diego County Board of Supervisors Wednesday unanimously approved a concept plan featuring safety improvements, including a roundabout, for a portion of a road in the Valley Center community.

According to the county Land Use and Environment Group, the Valley Center Road Corridor Concept Plan and an accompanying ordinance will "improve safety and traffic flow considering all road-user types," including bicyclists, drivers and pedestrians in North and South Villages of Valley Center.

Some of the plan features are:

— a two-lane roundabout at the intersection of Miller and Valley Center roads, and a multi-use path outside of the vehicle travel lanes;

— crosswalks at intersections near a public road;

— a separated bikeway on both sides of Valley Center Road throughout the corridor;

— traffic signals at the Sunday Drive and Old Road intersections;

— a controlled pedestrian signal at Rinehart Lane;

— extending the sidewalk on the corridor's east and south sides;

— maintaining the Heritage Trail pathway on the corridor's west and north sides, with minor modifications at the roundabout to accommodate the multi-use path, and at planned curb extensions.

With a population of a little over 10,000 people, Valley Center is located in northern San Diego County. The community is known for its agriculture and rural character, but has experienced some growth in recent years.

According to the county, the long-term Valley Center Road plan would be developed with a combination of grants, discretionary permit approvals for private projects and capital improvement projects when funding is available.

