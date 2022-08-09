Supervisors declare health emergency in San Diego due to Monkeypox virus

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – During Tuesday's San Diego County Supervisor meeting, the area's top health care officials gave an update on the Monkeypox virus as it related to our community.

The latest numbers show there have been 98 confirmed cases. These individuals are between the ages of 21-62 years old. Two have needed to be hospitalized because of the virus. The majority of these individuals have identified themselves as gay.

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher adds, "It's important we don't stigmatize this community. This is not a sexually transmitted disease that transmits itself in the gay community. It's not. That's just where it began spreading."

Earlier this month, County Public Health Officer Wilma Wooten sent out a letter declaring Monkeypox as a local health emergency in San Diego in an attempt to bolster vaccination efforts.

So far, the county has requested 25,556 Monkeypox vaccines. The county has received a little more than 5,000 of that, which have been distributed to health centers and clinics.

To date, just over 2,000 vaccines have been administered.

Before the board voted unanimously to declare Monkeypox as a local health emergency, dozens of people showed up and called in in opposition to this.

One citizen says, "Obviously, I'm not against stopping Monkeypox. That's a good thing. But, the emergency declaration will give you powers you don't usually have."

The board will revisit this health emergency in 30 days.