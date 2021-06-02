Supervisor Jim Desmond proposes using COVID-19 aid to pay for San Diego youth sports fees

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Youth sports is among the list of things that have taken a hit during the pandemic and as these organizations try to get back in action, they’re finding many families simply can’t afford it now.

Aaron Majors, with the Skyline Youth Football and Spirit Association, said one of his players told him, "my grandma says either I can play or my brother. And I don’t want to play if my brother can’t play."

So Majors told him, "don’t worry we’ll figure out a way for you to play."

Majors says stories like that are becoming all too familiar as families deal with financial hardships brought on by the pandemic. Depending on the sport, registration fees can start at $100. Plus additional fees for equipment, uniforms, and maintenance of fields.

"It’s become a choice for many families to be able to put food on the table or to pay the fees for your sons or daughters to play sports," San Diego Supervisor Jim Desmond said.

And that’s why Desmond is asking the county to allocate $10 million towards a program that pays for youth sports fees. This money would come from $300 million in federal funds given to San Diego County as part of the American Rescue Plan Act. This is money earmarked specifically for COVID-19 recovery efforts.

Supervisor Desmond says while the details about how the money will be divided within the youth sports groups in the county are still being worked out. It will likely be on a first come first serve basis.

But, Desmond adds, the first hurdle is securing the money.

The County Board of Supervisors will vote on how the federal funds will be spent next Thursday.