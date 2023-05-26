Superstar sloth subject of new book at San Diego Zoo

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Tornero, a 4-year-old sloth, is the subject of the latest in a series of inspirational books about the animals at the San Diego Zoo.

Tornero is one of the zoo's animal ambassadors, which means he is trained from an early age to be used to being around people. He is a regular star during animal presentations at the zoo's Wegeforth Bowl. It makes sense for Tornero to become a star. After all, his father is named Brad Pitt, after the iconic actor.

“When people meet Tornero, you love him. And I think knowing an individual sloth really helps you appreciate sloths as a species," says Georgeanne Irvine, author of "Teaching Tornero".

Irvine just celebrated her 45th anniversary working at the zoo. As a writer and photographer, she's done everything from write the zoo's children's newsletter, to magazine articles, to books. That work has taken her around the world, chronicling the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance's global conservation mission.

“If I can be part of sharing that story, and inspiring children and adults to care, that’s what makes my day," Irvine said. "That’s what makes it all worthwhile.”