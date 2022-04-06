Summer-like heat to grip San Diego County through Friday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - It's going to feel a lot like summer across much of San Diego County starting Wednesday, with temperatures expected to push triple-digits in some areas.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory that will be in place from 11 a.m. Wednesday through 6 p.m. Friday for San Diego County valleys, including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee and Poway. Forecasters said temperatures of 95 to 100 degrees are anticipated, with the peak temperatures anticipated on Thursday and Friday.

The valleys will also be under a wind advisory from 6 a.m. Wednesday through 8 p.m. Thursday, with winds of 15 to 25 mph anticipated, along with gusts of up to 50 mph.

Coastal areas -- including San Diego, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas, Chula Vista and National City -- will also be under a heat advisory for the same stretch, with the NWS predicting temperatures between 88 and 96 degrees.

Forecasters issued the standard warnings for staying safe in the heat, advising people to "drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors."

"Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances," forecasters said.

Santa Ana wind conditions are expected to diminish by Friday, with an onshore flow returning by Saturday, "spreading cooling inland through the weekend," followed by "cool and windy conditions with a chance of precipitation early next week," according to the NWS.