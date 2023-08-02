Summer day camp at Balboa Park helps kids affected by cancer

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)- Dozens of kids are heading to day camp this week, but there’s something special about “Camp Reach For the Sky.” The camp is designed for kids who have been affected by cancer.

Campers gather at the Girl Scouts Camp in Balboa Park for the program.

The program is open to kids who have cancer, are in remission or had a close family member who’s gone or going through treatment.

Organizers say this is a place where kids can just forget about cancer, treatment and everything else that comes with it.

“It feels good because they’ve had similar things in life that you’ve had to deal with,” says Jackson Burnett.

The 9-year-old shared his older brother battled cancer.

“My older brother got most of the attention when he had cancer because I would always be at the hospital with him,” Burnett said.

Camp Reach For the Sky is hosted by Oncology and Kids. The organization works with area hospitals to help with kids and their families recover from the emotional toll of diagnoses and treatment. The program is free for all participants.

This year marks a huge milestone for the summer day camp: The 40th year anniversary.

The camp is run by volunteers. There are medical professionals on hand in case any of the campers need to take their medication or just rest from all of the fun.