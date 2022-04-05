Suit: Retired LAPD officer claims border agents sexually assaulted her

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A Los Angeles woman filed a lawsuit against Customs and Border Protection and the Department of Homeland Security Monday after she said she was sexually assaulted at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry.

Janine Bouey, a veteran and retired police officer, is alleging officers at the port mistreated her while she was crossing.

"I want this behavior to stop. I don't want anybody to ever have to suffer the degrading and humiliating experience that I did and that's why we are filing this lawsuit," she said.

In the complaint, Bouey said she went to Tijuana to have a root canal done, and on her way back home to Los Angeles, she walked through the Otay Mesa Port of Entry.

The document detailed her encounter with an officer while she was in line who allegedly asked her why she went to Mexico and where she was headed in the U.S.

She said things took a turn when he asked for her home address in a flirtatious manner. She said she didn't respond and she claimed he sent her secondary.

Bouey alleges she was searched multiple times by officers, by a canine and was even told to undress during one of the searches. She claims she was handled inappropriately each time.

Bouey said she told the officers to run her name and it would show she was a retired Los Angeles Police Officer.

She and her lawyers explained she was handcuffed and asked why she was being arrested and asked for a lawyer.

"It was. A horrific experience. In fact, the entire day was the worst and most frightening day of my life," Bouey said.

As a result, she claimed damages are negligence, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, violations to the California Constitution and violation of the Fourth Amendment/invasion of bodily integrity.



A CBP spokesman sent ABC 10 News the following statement:

"As a matter of policy, CBP does not comment on matters under litigation. Lack of comment should not be construed as agreement or stipulation with any of the allegations."

Bouey is demanding a trial, according to the complaint.

