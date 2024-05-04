SUHSD Director of Nutrition Service receives national honor

San Diego (KGTV)- There is no doubt that school lunches have improved in recent years. One Sweetwater Union High School District leader is being recognized nationally for the changes he’s made in school cafeterias. He is being named 2024 Director of the Year by the School Nutrition Association.

Director of Nutrition Survives Eric Span tells ABC 10News Reporter Natay Holmes, even though he’s being recognized nationally, the real prize is knowing the students are enjoying the food and going to class with full bellies.

“We started really looking at the menu to figure out where we can start adding more local products from California,” says Span.

Span has been with the district for 13 years. He says he’s happy they are now able to offer students free breakfast and lunch. Some students are also able to grab a third meal before going home for the day.

“The program called CACFP, Child and Adult Care Feeding Program, it allows us to feed our students at school sites that are over 50% free and reduced, or what they considered at risk neighborhoods.”

Span also started a successful Farm to School program at one of the high schools. It started with housing and feeding 400 chickens on a high school campus.

“We were taking the produce from our salad bars to feed the chickens,” says Span. “Once they start laying eggs, we worked out an agreement to purchase the eggs for our meal program.”

In addition to the fresh locally grown food that the schools were getting, Span made it a mission to help his nutrition staff become better equipped to prepare the meals. This included culinary procedures and safety food standards.

“The first thing I did was to introduce our staff to actual chef knives.”

Due to his leadership, Span is being recognized nationally for his work. He has been awarded 2024 Director of the Year.

“When I first started, it was a difficult time for our nutrition program. We were kind of coming out of a low point…. I feel very proud at how our program and nutrition services has really changed since 13 years since I’ve been here.”