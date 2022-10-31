Submit photos for Annual Altar de Muertos Celebration

San Diego County is holding its Third Annual Altar de Muertos celebration at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the County Administration Center.

Follow this link ahead of time to submit pictures of your altar.

Join us for our 3rd Annual Altar de Muertos celebration on November 1st at 6:30pm at the County Administration Center honoring the lives of individuals we have lost through the longstanding tradition of constructing altares (altars) with photographs and personal items that they enjoyed when they were still with us.