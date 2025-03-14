Stunning overnight 'blood moon' captivates San Diegans

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – It was a stunning sight in the San Diego sky late Thursday night: A total lunar eclipse that turned the moon a deep red color.

The phenomenon, dubbed the “blood moon” by experts, was captured by the photojournalist Paul Anderegg, the ABC 10News Breaking News Tracker.

According to experts, the blood moon occurs every 1-2 years.

ABC 10News learned the unusual appearance of Thursday night’s moon led to at least one local 911 call.

The concerned caller reported seeing what they believed to be a drone or hot air balloon hovering 400 feet above the sheriff’s station in Santee.

The dispatcher quickly realized it was just the moon in eclipse.

Lunar eclipses happen during the full moon phase. Unlike a total solar eclipse, which generally only casts a shadow over a small portion of the Earth, lunar eclipses can be seen anywhere on Earth the moon is visible.

Lunar eclipses also don’t require any special glasses or equipment to view.