Study shows 5 San Diego County ZIP codes among priciest areas in US to buy home

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Five ZIP codes in San Diego County are considered among the most expensive areas in the U.S. to buy a home, according to a new study.

This week, real estate research company PropertyShark released its list of the 100 most expensive ZIP codes in the nation. The study findings were based on median sale prices tied to closed home sales, not asking prices.

PropertyShark’s statistics put the Bay Area enclave Atherton (94027) on the top of the list for 2023. The Silicon Valley locale had an $8.3 million median sale price after a 5% year-over-year increase, according to the company.

PropertyShark also determined that seven of the 10 most exclusive ZIP codes in the U.S. originated in California.

The following San Diego County ZIP codes ranked in the top 100:

10. Rancho Santa Fe (92067): $4,248,000 median sale price in 2023

51. Del Mar (92014): $2,364,000

61. Coronado (92118): $2,205,000

86. Cardiff By The Sea (92007): $1,975,000

99. La Jolla (92037): $1,830,000

Rancho Santa Fe maintained its position in the number 10 spot with a median sale price of $4.24 million, down just 1% over last year. The community -- known for its gated estates and expansive, landscaped homes -- first entered the top 10 last year, when its median grew 26% to reach $4.27 million, PropertyShark reported.

To read the full study, including the top 100 list, visit click here.

City News Service contributed to this report