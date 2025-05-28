Study ranks summer job opportunities in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As schools let out for summer, many young people in San Diego County are on the hunt for seasonal employment.

A new study from WalletHub ranks the best cities for summer job opportunities nationwide, revealing that the outlook for local positions may not be as bright as hoped.

WalletHub, which provides free consumer tools and resources, analyzed data on employment numbers, affordability, and commuter-friendliness to evaluate 182 cities. In the rankings, Oceanside came in at 131, while San Diego ranked lower at 144, and Chula Vista at an even lower 177.

With summer job pay ranging between $16 to $20 an hour across the county, the competitive job market presents challenges for younger applicants. Kolby Goodman, a professional development coach and author, suggests that these upcoming professionals face a tougher struggle as more experienced individuals often fill available positions.

"It's a harder struggle for these up and coming professionals because people, you know, a few years older than them are kind of taking some of these opportunities," Goodman said.

Goodman also noted that some job seekers are willing to accept less desirable positions that may not offer high pay or favorable hours, as these jobs allow for more flexible activities, like surfing in the mornings.

To improve their chances of securing summer employment, Goodman advised applicants to adopt a proactive approach during their job search.

"Well, it seems like old school advice, physically go to the place of business, talk to the manager and introduce yourself so that they know who you are as a person and you're making a really good first impression beyond the application," he said.

Additionally, he encourages applicants to follow up regularly and "be a bit of a productive pest."

To enhance their resumes, Goodman recommends incorporating volunteer experiences to showcase skills and interests. If applicants reach the interview stage, he emphasizes the importance of understanding potential employers' needs.

"Get really curious about what are the pain points, what are the issues, what are the missed opportunities that that person is having that they would love the next new hire to come in. And help them solve it," he advised.

If applicants are unsuccessful in securing a position, Goodman encourages them to request feedback and seek out other opportunities.

As San Diego's summer season unfolds, the combination of competitive job markets and the quest for suitable employment highlights the challenges facing young job seekers in the region.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.