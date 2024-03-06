Students want their voices heard on Super Tuesday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Volunteers were canvasing in Barrio Logan on Tuesday, encouraging people to vote.

Jaylynn Choi, a recent University of San Diego graduate, now works for Alliance San Diego. She said volunteers and paid canvassers are making phone calls and knocking on doors.

"We are often told our voice doesn’t matter," Choi said.

But Choi is trying to change that, one phone call at a time.

"So many things are important to me, like the cost of living. I have so many student loans," said Choi.

Choi is sharing her story with others. Dozens of Boston and Salt Lake City college students also helped on Tuesday.

"We came here on our spring break because, as young people, it is difficult to sit back and accept what we are seeing from both sides of the political aisle," a student said.

Alliance San Diego is trying to reach more young people through social media, including videos of personal stories from people in the community.

"When we give people hope that their voices do actually matter and have an impact on their communities, that makes this work worth it," Choi said